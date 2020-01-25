CHAMPAIGN — Local hospitals and clinics are taking precautions to handle potential cases of a new virus that has killed dozens and sickened thousands in China.

These are strictly just-in-case measures at this point. While the second U.S. case has been confirmed in Chicago, there aren’t any virus cases under investigation in Champaign County, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.

Local Chinese New Year gala postponed in wake of virus outbreak 'We are afraid that this kind of large gathering of people will endanger public safety,' Emily Liu, director of the Chinese American Association of Central Illinois' annual event, said through a translator.

Local medical providers are differentiating potential seasonal flu patients from those who could possibly have been infected by the novel virus spreading in China by asking about their travel history.

Christie Clinic posted a notice on its website Thursday, urging anyone who has been in Wuhan, China, since Jan. 6 and now has a fever, cough or difficulty breathing to immediately notify the check-in employee and put on a mask that will be provided.

Carle has similar precautions in place.

“We encourage patients to call ahead if they feel like they may have been exposed, so we can take proper precautions to isolate them to protect themselves and others,” said Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin.

Isolation measures would involve the patient being masked and placed in isolation and medical caregivers putting on masks, gowns and other protective gear, Mullin said.

There’s no need to panic if you walk into a waiting room and see patients in masks, she advised. Patients are also being asked to put on masks when they come in with symptoms of flu, which is widespread in Illinois and across the U.S.

“It’s flu, RSV, there are a lots of things right now that are not the coronavirus,” she said.

That’s why questions about travel history are important in the screening process, she said.

The University of Illinois McKinley Health Center is also warning students and staff about taking protective measures. Students experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or who in any way feel they’re at risk for coronavirus have been urged to contact the health center immediately, according to a post by center Director Dr. Robert Parker.

The health center is also advising washing hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching eyes, noses or mouths with unwashed hands and keeping a distance of at least six feet from people who are sick.