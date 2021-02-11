ATWOOD — Kirby Medical Group’s Atwood clinic will soon be getting new digs.
On Jan. 20, the Kirby Medical Center governing board approved construction of a new $2.6 million primary-care clinic on U.S. 36. It will replace the current building at 108 S. Main St., where the clinic has been for more than 25 years.
The hospital bought 1.5 acres in September for the development, and the building will also house the Sav-Mor Pharmacy, which will also relocate from Main Street.
“We can’t wait to see this clinic built and caring for the people of the area,” said Steve Tenhouse, Kirby Medical Center’s CEO. “Expanding access to care to the people of Atwood, Arthur, Tuscola, Hammond and the surrounding area is an important part of our mission. This is a big step that will make a tremendous difference.”
“This has been a big need for our practice,” Atwood clinic physician Dr. Brian Yocks said. “While the current space and location served us for many years, medicine and physician practices have changed, and we need more space to provide the care our patients deserve.”
Dave Falk, president of Sav-Mor Pharmacies, added, “Sav-Mor Pharmacy in Atwood is excited to continue our collaboration with Kirby Medical Center in occupying a pharmacy adjacent to the new replacement clinic coming to Atwood. The support of the Atwood and surrounding communities has made this improvement to the community possible to expand our product selections and pharmacy services. We are looking forward to continue serving the Atwood community.”
In addition to space for all primary-care and pharmacy needs, the clinic will have a dedicated counseling space for a licensed clinical social worker as well as an X-ray room, where images can be taken on site, reducing travel for patients.
“This is our first clinic with an X-ray room and can be a game-changer for more remote areas. Our staff will be available immediately to perform the exam and have it interpreted by a radiologist while the patient is still there,” Tenhouse said.
A dedicated horse-and-buggy parking structure will also be built next to the medical center as part of the project.
Grunloh Construction of Effingham, was awarded the contract and is expected to begin site work immediately. The project is expected to take seven to eight months to complete.
“While the COVID pandemic slowed this process down, we have been committed to seeing it through,” Tenhouse said. “We intend to plan a groundbreaking ceremony later this spring when the weather allows. We will also plan a series of events and meetings in Atwood to keep the community up to speed on the status of the project and answer any questions.”