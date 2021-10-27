OSMAN — Osman Immanuel Lutheran Church will hold a drive-up and carry-out benefit soup supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 13 for Brian Butler, who is recovering from a massive heart attack and stroke.
Butler had a kidney transplant 10 years ago. However, the kidney has failed, and he is on dialysis three days a week.
Thrivent Financial will help buy supplies for the benefit.
Masks must be worn inside the hall to select food choices, which will be taken home. An offering will be taken. Donations may be mailed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 942 Grape Ave., Fisher, IL 61843.