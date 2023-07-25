CHAMPAIGN — West Nile virus has returned to Champaign County for the first time since summer 2021.
Routine surveillance turned up a mosquito sample that was positive for the virus during the week of July 17-23, the same week the virus surfaced in 2021, according to Jacob Sigler, who supervises the mosquito surveillance program for the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
A positive mosquito sample has also been found this summer in Ford County.
“This is generally the time of year that we would expect to see West Nile positive pools in our area,” Sigler said.
West Nile virus is spread to people and animals through the bites of infected Culex mosquitoes that have bitten infected birds.
In people, West Nile can produce flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body ache and vomiting, though only one in five people who become infected become ill.
Sigler said just because West Nile wasn’t found in Champaign County last year doesn’t mean it wasn’t circulating.
“Not having any mosquito pools test positive last year doesn’t indicate that it wasn’t present, but that we just didn’t catch and test any with enough viral load to test positive,” he said.
So far this year, West Nile has turned up in 26 Illinois counties, all in mosquito test batches.
Sigler said dry weather doesn’t necessarily boost the mosquito population, but it does lead to amplification of the virus by more interactions of birds and mosquitoes over limited water sources.
“As we get dryer weather, we often also see higher temperatures, which speeds up the life cycle of the mosquito and the replication of the virus in the mosquito,” he said.
Health officials are advising the usual precautions to avoid mosquito bites, such as covering up outdoors and using repellent between dusk and down when mosquitoes are most active, making sure window screens fit securely and getting rid of standing water sources around homes.
“What we do know, is that as the summer goes on and gets hotter and drier, we see increased amplification of West Nile virus within the Culex population and an increased risk of human transmission,” Sigler said.