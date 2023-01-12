DANVILLE — Danville will soon be awash in new medical facilities, but that won’t change a reality expectant parents in that community have been facing for months.
Danville’s only hospital, OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, has yet to reopen its birthing unit after closing it last October and directing expectant Danville parents to OSF’s hospital in Urbana for deliveries.
At least one reason Sacred Heart’s birthing unit remains closed is staffing challenges. As of this week, OSF’s former obstetrics and gynecology physicians in Danville who left last year haven’t been replaced.
“We continue to work diligently to hire obstetrics and gynecology providers to allow the birthing center at OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville to reopen,” OSF spokesman Tim Ditman said. “The birthing center at OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana has been successfully serving Danville patients during this temporary redirecting of care for women and babies.”
OSF previously had two OB/GYNs doing deliveries at the Danville hospital prior to last October.
There still remain OB/GYNs working for Carle Health and Christie Clinic in Danville. But while both Christie and Carle will be opening new medical campuses in Danville soon, that won’t have any impact on the availability of birthing services in the Danville community.
Christie doctors offer prenatal care in Danville, but they haven’t done births at the Danville hospital for years, in favor of delivering babies at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
“Currently, Christie Clinic has seven providers, including midwives, providing office-based care for prenatal and gynecologic patients at the Christie Clinic at Danville on Logan location, which will relocate to Christie Clinic at the Riverfront by Feb. 6,” said Christie’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Candace McGregor. “Christie Clinic’s laborists and midwives provide services at Carle Foundation Hospital 24 hours a day for Christie Clinic labor and delivery patients requiring services.”
Carle’s Danville providers did deliver babies at Sacred Heart until Sacred Heart’s birthing unit closed.
“OSF HealthCare and Carle are working together to find the best way forward to care for patients in Danville, specifically for obstetrics and gynecology, a specialty that we all recognize the need for more providers in the community,” Ditman said.
With its new Danville campus, Carle at the Riverfront, set to open next month, Carle is planning to boost its outpatient women’s health services in that community — including recruiting another OB/GYN, according to Carle spokeswoman Brittany Simon.
“We continue to provide outpatient women’s health services and are working to recruit an additional full-time physician to join Dr. Bethany Halloran. We also have plans to bring providers from other locations in the Carle system to increase outpatient access routine care in Danville,” she said.
Expectant parents in Danville aren’t alone in having to drive to out-of-county hospitals for the births of their babies.
Out of Illinois’ 200-plus hospitals, 90 were offering birthing services as of the end of 2022, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Among those that don’t are Kirby Medical Center, Monticello, which hasn’t offered birthing services for decades.
While that’s a service Kirby Medical Center would like to keep local, its CEO Steve Tenhouse said, the volume of births in that community make it both cost- and quality-prohibitive.
The busy obstetrics unit at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City has been doing deliveries for more than 70 years, and it set a record last year for births — 268 — said hospital spokesman Joshua Johnson.
It has private birthing suites and a dedicated surgical suite and is recognized as a Women’s Choice Top 100 Hospital for obstetrics, he said.
Johnson also said Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services has six board-certified family practice/obstetric doctors providing maternal care to patients from eight counties.