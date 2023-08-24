Sign up for our daily newsletter here
URBANA — The time remaining for babies to be born at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, is down to a handful of days.
Peoria-based OSF HealthCare has gotten clearance from state regulators to both end labor and delivery services at its Urbana hospital and resume them at its Danville hospital.
Labor and delivery at Heart of Mary will end Tuesday, and OSF officials said work is underway to reopen the labor and delivery unit at Sacred Heart Medical Center on Sept. 1.
Most of the Urbana hospital’s birthing center staff will be transferring to the birthing center in Danville, and others have accepted other jobs within the OSF system, spokesman Tim Ditman said. Nurse midwife Kelli Daugherty will be seeing patients in both Danville and Urbana, he said.
OSF announced in May that it was filing with state regulators to make the changes at the two hospitals.
The Danville hospital had closed its birthing center in October 2022 due to lack of obstetrics providers in that area.
Meanwhile, the number of births taking place at the Urbana hospital have been on the decline. There were 150 births at Heart of Mary in 2022, compared with 400 the year before, according to hospital President J.T. Barnhart.