CHAMPAIGN — A medical practice in Bloomington will be joining Christie Clinic next spring.
Christie Clinic and Medical Hills Internists have signed a letter of intent, with plans to make the transaction effective April 1, 2023, the two organizations announced Tuesday.
Joining Christie Clinic will be 13 primary-care doctors and advanced-practice providers and about 50 clinical staff members.
Services will continue at Medical Hills’ current location at 1401 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, but the practice will be renamed Christie Clinic at Medical Hills.
“Medical Hills has been a pillar in the Bloomington-Normal community for more than 50 years and is known for excellent quality care,” said Christie Clinic CEO Kenny Bilger. “We are honored to partner with the Medical Hills team as we continue to expand our services to McLean and the surrounding counties.”