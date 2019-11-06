CHAMPAIGN — David Johnson isn’t a stranger to the challenges of trying to manage a chronic disease without health insurance.
A retired Champaign carpenter, Johnson was one of the organizers of a Champaign-Urbana chapter of the Illinois Single-Payer Coalition, which is promoting proposals to convert the U.S. health care system to a single-payer, Medicare for All system.
Anyone interested in learning more and/or joining the cause is invited to a Medicare for All workshop the group is planning to hold from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Champaign Public Library, 201 W. Green St., C.
At this session, speakers will present an overview of Medicare for All bills.
The group will also be enlisting support for the bills it supports — one introduced by Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and the other being introduced by U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.
Johnson said the local chapter was formed in July with a core group of about 10 people from all walks of life.
He went without health coverage himself for five years — from 2011 to 2016 — because it cost too much for his wife to add him to her employer coverage, he recalled.
Since he has high blood pressure, Johnson said, he sought care through local free clinics and bought medications from Canada and India.
“I know people that have had much worse experiences than me,” he said.
The way he sees it, Johnson said, what people in the U.S. most misunderstand about a switch to a single-payer system is that they’re already paying for a system that doesn’t care for everyone, even after the Affordable Care Act was signed into law in 2010.
The U.S. has the world’s most expensive health care system, he contended, “with horrible outcomes in terms of the result.”
The Illinois Single-Payer Coalition sees health care as a human right and envisions a U.S. health care system that’s publicly financed and privately delivered.
Johnson said he’s seen signs of support growing for a single-payer system. At a farmer’s market this past summer, eight out of 10 people who were approached about signing a petition supporting Sanders’ bill did so, he said.