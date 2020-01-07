CHAMPAIGN — Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde has been appointed to a three-year term on the Illinois State Board of Health.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced seven appointees to the board on Monday, pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.
Pryde, a licensed social worker, joined the health district in 1995 and held a series of positions in HIV prevention, communicable diseases and adult immunizations. She was named interim administrator in 2007 and made permanent in 2008.
The agency was designated 2019 Local Health Department of the Year by the National Association of County and City Health Officials.
Other appointees to the state board include Patricia Canessa, director of diversity and health equity at the Illinois Public Health Association; Rashmi Chugh, medical officer at the DuPage County Health Department; Janice Phillips, director of nursing research and health equity at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago; Esther Sciamerella, executive director of the Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition; Susan Swider, professor in the Department of Community, Systems and Mental Health Nursing at Rush University; and Sameer Vohra founding chair of Southern Illinois School of Medicine’s Department of Population Science and Policy.