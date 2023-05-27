CHAMPAIGN — In more than two decades of his work in cancer research, Erik Nelson has seen some major advancements in treatments come along, and has even had a hand in developing one of them himself.
Now he and others in the field of cancer research and treatment will be sharing what they know with survivors, caregivers, clinicians and fellow researchers at the upcoming Cancer Survivor Summit in Champaign.
To be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24 at the I Hotel and Conference Center, the summit is free to attend and is sponsored by the Cancer Center at Illinois’ Cancer Research Advocacy Group. An hour for networking will be available from 1-2 p.m.
“We are gearing it toward survivors,” Nelson said. “Anyone who’s been diagnosed, whether you’re diagnosed this morning or five years ago, as soon as you’re diagnosed, we consider you a survivor.”
An endocrinologist and University of Illinois professor of molecular and integrative physiology, Nelson is one of the inventors of the recently Food and Drug Administration-approved oral treatment Orserdu for certain late-stage or metastatic breast cancers.
It’s taken as a pill, so patients don’t have to go to treatment centers for chemotherapy infusions, he said.
Nelson will focus his remarks at the summit on latest advancements in cancer diagnosis and care and where he sees big breakthroughs coming, he said.
Another speaker, Noel Arring, a professor at the University of Tennessee Knoxville College of Nursing, will speak on creating and using survivorship plans.
Also speaking will be Dr. Neil Iyengar, a medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center who focuses his practice on breast cancer patients and will speak about the impact of lifestyle on cancer.
“The hook is what we do and what we don’t know yet, and setting the stage for the future,” Nelson said.
The summit will also include panel participants from Carle Health and Christie Clinic and Cancer Research Advocacy Group advocates.
It will also include round table discussions on the topics of thriving in survivorship, lymphedema management, benefits of exercise, nutrition, diet and lifestyle, sexual health in survivorship, what it means to be an advocate, financial toxicity/health insurance and mental health and emotional support.
While there will be information shared about resources for cancer survivors in the local region, Nelson said the summit is open to all from the local area and beyond.
Those planning to attend are asked to register online by June 14. More information and link to register can be found at bit.ly/45L78qj.