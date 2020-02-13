URBANA — Carle Foundation Hospital has added a new secure drug disposal box in its lobby off Orchard Street.
Carle is accepting unused or expired drugs including most prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, vitamins and supplements, and pet medications.
Carle Pharmacy Director Linda Fred advised those disposing drugs to remove labels or black out identifying information on them beforehand.
Carle also offers disposal sites for needles, lancets and other sharp medical instruments at Carle Foundation Hospital; the South Clinic across from the hospital; clinics at 1701 W. Curtis Road, C, and 1818 E. Windsor Road, U; the Champaign Surgery Center at Carle at the Fields; Danville sites at 311 W. Fairchild St. and 2300 N. Vermilion St.; Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center; and Carle Watseka.