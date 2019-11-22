CHAMPAIGN — Some convenient-care centers will be open on Thanksgiving at Christie Clinic and Carle.
Christie Clinic’s convenient-care center at 1801 W. Windsor Road, C, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, while all its other facilities will be closed for the holiday.
Christie's centers at 1801 W. Windsor Road, C, 1710 E. Windsor Road, U, and 3545 N. Vermilion St, Danville, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; all other Christie facilities will be closed that day.
Carle has two convenient care centers open year-round, including holidays.
The center at 1701 Curtis Road, C, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the Convenient Care Plus at Carle Foundation Hospital is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.