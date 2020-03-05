Reach our Health Reporter via email at dpressey@news-gazette.com
URBANA — It’s the big unanswered question for many these days — could there be unknown coronavirus lurking in their own communities?
Starting today or Friday, Carle Foundation Hospital will begin screening as part of a new sentinel surveillance program that could indicate whether the virus is present in local communities among people who don’t have an apparent connection — for example, due to their travel history.
And since the hospital serves patients from 41 counties, the surveillance has the potential to signal the presence of the virus in more than just the Champaign-Urbana area.
There are already “a handful” of possible Champaign County coronavirus cases under investigation by the Illinois Department of Public Health, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
But the best way to be prepared for a community spread of the virus is to collect more data, and as early as possible, she said.
“We need as much data as possible to inform every decision that we make,” she said. “We certainly expect to have cases in our community. We don’t know when. But if we don’t test, we have no cases.”
Dr. Robert Healy, Carle’s chief medical quality officer, said Carle will be using the oral or nasal swab samples of people who come to the emergency room with flu symptoms but test negative for influenza. Both coronavirus and the flu come with symptoms including coughing, fever and body ache.
Each week, the first 20 negative influenza tests done on emergency-room patients will be sent to a state testing site in Springfield to be further tested for the coronavirus, Healy said.
“What public health wants to know, what we want to know: Is there more of this virus out there than we know of?” he said.
Only the flu tests done at the Carle emergency room will be sent on for further testing, so those done at other Carle provider sites won’t be included in this sampling, Healy said.
Also, patients won’t be able to request that their own flu tests be part of the data sampling — though they can opt out of coronavirus testing if they want by informing the Carle provider administering their flu tests, Healy said.
Nor will the hospital emergency room collect samples for coronavirus testing from patients who don’t have symptoms or known connections, but rather are just curious to know if they’ve picked it up somewhere.
The sentinel surveillance testing for coronavirus is being done without charge to the patients. There are seven confirmed surveillance sites in the Chicago area and a handful of others around the state, based partly on hospitals’ willingness to participate, according to the state health department.
Patients won’t necessarily know if their flu tests are being forwarded for coronavirus testing, but if any of the tests are positive for coronavirus, they will be informed by public health.
Carle planned to start posting signs in its hospital emergency department Wednesday explaining the sentinel surveillance testing, Healy said.