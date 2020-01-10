URBANA — Carle is poised to become a five-hospital system later this year with plans to acquire two hospitals in Normal and Eureka.
The Carle Health System and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health System have reached an agreement for Carle to acquire the 221-bed Advocate BroMenn Medical Center and 25-bed Advocate Eureka Hospital, pending regulatory approval.
Included in the deal will be both hospitals’ affiliated clinical sites in central Illinois.
The agreement has been approved by the governing boards of both systems, but must also be approved by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board and the Federal Trade Commission before the sale can be finalized.
The purchase price and other terms of the transaction aren’t currently being disclosed.
Carle is already the owner of Carle Foundation Hospital, Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center and Carle Richland Memorial Hospital and numerous other clinical sites in East Central Illinois.
With this purchase, it’s on track to considerably expand its reach to the north and west.
“All of a sudden, we go from talking about East Central Illinois to Central Illinois,” Carle President and CEO Dr. James Leonard said.
Carle and Advocate have been in discussions about this acquisition since last spring, he said.
For Advocate BroMenn and Advocate Eureka, this will be the second ownership change in a decade. Both were acquired by Advocate Aurora in 2010.
Carle and BroMenn already have a history of working together, both systems said.
Carle is a joint venture partner with Advocate BroMenn in The Center for Outpatient Medicine in Bloomington, and Carle’s Health Alliance Medical Plans provides health insurance coverage for BroMenn and Eureka employees.
Colleen Kannaday, the president of both BroMenn and Eureka, said patients of both come to Carle for level 1 trauma care and advanced cancer and neonatal care.
“Our relationship with Carle is built upon a strong foundation of successful clinical partnerships, and we look forward to a seamless transition,” she said.
Along with the two hospitals, Advocate has 15 additional care sites in central Illinois that include Advocate Medical Group physician offices and about six joint ventures, among them a sleep center, home care and hospice services and surgery centers, she said.
Kannaday said both hospitals have become stronger as part of the Advocate Aurora Health system, and both she and Leonard see more growth potential ahead along with opportunities to further expand clinical care.
For example, Leonard said, there may be opportunities to provide subspecialties for this region that neither system has been able to provide alone.
Leonard said there’s also a potential for Health Alliance to grow with a strong hospital partnership in Bloomington-Normal and Eureka.
No downsizing of clinical sites or employees is anticipated with the sale, Leonard said.
Kannaday will remain as president of the two hospitals Carle is acquiring, she and Leonard said.
Carle also plans to honor the faith-based connection both BroMenn and Eureka currently have as part of the Advocate Aurora Health System, which is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and the United Church of Christ.
Employees of both systems were notified about the purchase agreement Thursday, and Kannaday said they reacted with enthusiasm.
“Carle, obviously, is a well-known, well-respected patient system,” she said.
The sale is expected to close in the middle of this year.
With the acquisition, Carle will have about 9,800 employees, just under 2,000 of which are with BroMenn and Eureka.