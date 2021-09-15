URBANA — Carle Health will begin offering community flu shot clinics Sept. 21.
At the Carle facility at Kohl's plaza, 1901 N. Market St., C, people can walk in for flu shots between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 21 through Oct. 7.
Drive-thru flu shots will also be offered at the following:
- Carle Outpatient Services at the Fields, 3105 Fields South Drive, C: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25-26 and Oct. 2-3. (It will be closed for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day and will also offer first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Second doses must be scheduled.)
- Carle Danville, 2300 N. Vermilion St., Danville: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 and Oct. 2.
- Carle Mattoon, 2512 Hurst Drive, Mattoon: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1.
- Carle Tuscola, 301 E. Southline Road, Tuscola: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 2.
Carle will also offer flu shots in its providers’ offices.