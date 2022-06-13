URBANA — The rooftop garden that’s been under construction at Carle Foundation Hospital is set to open later this week.
Called Will’s Garden, it is named for the late Will Tate of Sidney, who died in 2006 at age 13 of acute myeloid leukemia.
He was treated for cancer at Carle and had first experienced a rooftop garden at another hospital, where he was diagnosed.
Carle officials said it was his wish that such a garden would become available at the Urbana hospital.
Plans for the garden, which has been funded through donations, were unveiled in 2019.
Will’s Garden includes a pergola, benches, more than 2,000 plantings, three small trees and a paver pathway wide enough to fit a hospital bed, according to Carle.
The garden is intended to be a tranquil setting for visitors, patients and staff.