URBANA — Four local families in need of affordable and stable places to live are each going to get a house to call home soon.
The Carle health system is transferring three vacant rental houses it owns in Urbana to the Housing Authority of Champaign County and donating $150,000 to renovate those houses, plus one more in Champaign that the housing authority owns.
The four houses will be made available by the housing authority to selected families, who will pay rents based on their incomes, according to housing authority Executive Director and CEO David Northern Sr.
“This is a tremendous need,” he said.
Eligible families will be drawn from Carle’s Healthy Beginnings program, which is available to low-income pregnant mothers in Champaign, Urbana and Savoy.
Aimed at providing kids the best start in life and helping their families thrive, Healthy Beginnings is currently working with more than 300 families, offering such services as home visits from nurses, social workers and an early childhood educator and also helping connect families with other community resources they need.
Champaign County is one of five counties in the state with severe housing problems, with about one-fifth of households experiencing significant issues, according to the housing authority and Carle.
That’s been reinforced by what Carle has seen through the Healthy Beginnings initiative, such as multiple families living in a single house and some families moving about every week, according Julianna Sellett, vice president of community health initiatives at Carle.
When families lack safe, affordable and stable housing, that has a major impact on their mental, physical and emotional health, she said.
When Healthy Beginnings families are in stable living conditions, however, there are increases in employment, better management of chronic health conditions and reduced depression, anxiety and domestic violence, Sellett said.
“You can see marked differences between people who live in stable housing verses unstable,” she said.
Northern said work on the four houses that requires skilled labor, such as plumbing and electrical work, will be done by minority contractors and the housing authority will be relying on help from other programs, such as its new YouthBuild, to handle the rest of the work. YouthBuild provides educational opportunities and job training to disadvantaged teens and young adults.
That will have a double impact, by providing those program participants with basic construction skills and training, according to YouthBuild Director Lily Walton.
Sellett said Carle will be approaching families in Healthy Beginnings to see which would have an interest in relocating to one of the homes, and those families will also need to meet eligibility requirements of the housing authority. It’s anticipated the houses will be ready for families to move in sometime this spring.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said the city has programs to augment the Carle and housing authority initiative, among them down payment assistance and financial education classes for those looking to buy homes.