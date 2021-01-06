DANVILLE — The pandemic has delayed Carle Health’s planned expansion in Danville, but the $70 million project may be heading for a groundbreaking this summer.
Carle has filed two applications with state regulators. One is seeking permission to move ahead with plans to build a four-story medical office building on property bordered by North Logan, West Madison, Robinson and Lafayette streets in Danville. The other is seeking permission to relocate Carle’s outpatient surgery center at 2300 N. Vermilion St. to the new campus site.
The new 136,943-square-foot building will consolidate medical services currently offered at 311 W. Fairchild St. and 2300 N. Vermilion St., with 91,746 square feet for clinical services and 41,197 square feet of non-clinical space, according to Carle’s application.
Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin said the project is in the design phase. After that is completed, Carle would prepare for a summer groundbreaking, she said.
Work is continuing to relocate traffic signals and sidewalks along Gilbert Street, with the anticipation that this part would be completed in the spring, Mullin said.
The new anticipated opening date for the new campus is late 2022, she said.
The $70 million price tag is the latest estimate, according to Mullin.
“During this time when we’re focusing on resuming services in the safest ways for our patients, we’re taking the opportunity to assess what may be needed for our future site, understanding that care delivery will evolve as a result of what we’re learning through COVID-19,” she said.
Carle’s COVID-19 response has slowed down the construction schedule of this development, called Carle at the Riverfront, but not its commitment to the Danville community, said Heather Tucker, administrator of Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center Hospital.
“This pandemic has shown an even greater need for health services for the region, and the creation of this wellness campus is critical to increasing care for patients,” Tucker said.
Members of the public can request a hearing before the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board on both the medical office building and surgery center relocation through Thursday.
Written comments on the office-building construction project can be submitted to the board through Feb. 24 and on the surgery-center relocation through May 26.
The board is tentatively set to consider the medical-office building project March 16 and to tentatively take up the relocation of the outpatient surgery center June 15.