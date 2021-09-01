URBANA — Carle Health is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour, the Urbana-based health system announced Wednesday.
“We believe that to provide the best possible health care for our patients and members we must have the strongest possible team,” CEO and President Dr. James Leonard said. “We have always known that our team members are key, and this is another way we look to support them.”
Employees currently making below $15 an hour will be immediately raised to that level, with full implementation expected before Thanksgiving, according to Carle. Among positions to see raises are health care technicians, food-service and housekeeping jobs, scheduling and customer-service positions.
The health system also said it’s adjusting compensation levels for other roles. In all, Carle said nearly 42 percent of its employees will get a wage increase.
Peoria-based OSF HealthCare, which has hospitals and other health facilities in Urbana and Danville, announced in June that it was raising its own minimum hourly wage to $15 starting this month, except for employees in the Chicago metro area, who will be raised to $16.95 an hour.
Illinois’ current minimum wage is $11 an hour, and that’s scheduled to gradually rise to $15 an hour starting in 2025.