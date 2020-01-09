URBANA— The Carle Health System plans to acquire two hospitals in Normal and Eureka by mid-year, pending regulatory approval.
Carle and Advocate Aurora Health system announced a deal Thursday in which Carle will acquire Advocate BroMenn Medical Center and Advocate Eureka Hospital and all their affiliated sites in the central area of the state.
The agreement has been approved by both systems' governing boards, and both systems announced the upcoming sale to their staffs Thursday.
The sale most be approved both by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board and the Federal Trade Commission before it can be finalized. The purchase price and other terms of the transaction aren't being disclosed.