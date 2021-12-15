URBANA — Carle Health is poised to potentially grow to an eight-hospital system next year.
Urbana-based Carle, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health and UnityPoint’s Central Illinois region are exploring the transition of UnityPoint’s Peoria-area hospitals, Methodist College in Peoria and other central Illinois health services in that area to Carle Health, the health systems announced.
Non-binding letters of intent have been signed, but, “we’re still in early discussions,” Carle spokeswoman Brittany Simon said Tuesday.
Pending final approvals, Carle and UnityPoint anticipate closing on the transition in mid-to-late 2022.
The letters state that UnityPoint Health Central Illinois will explore integrating its 330-bed Methodist, 220-bed Proctor and 107-bed Pekin hospitals into Carle Health and that UnityPoint and Carle will evaluate collaboration and efficiency opportunities.
UnityPoint Health’s Peoria region also includes nearly 850 board-certified physicians, the medical behavioral health system UnityPlace, specialty- and primary-care providers in UnityPoint Clinic, Proctor First Care and urgent-care clinics and Methodist College, which offers degree programs in health sciences.
Its parent system, UnityPoint Health, based in Des Moines, Iowa, provides health services in Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
Carle and UnityPoint said they see potential benefits in the proposal such as expanded access to health care delivery, employer-based health coverage and workforce development, and improved efficiencies.