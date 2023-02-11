URBANA — Add one more to the list of facilities where technology is being installed at the doors to help keep guns and other weapons out — the Carle Foundation Hospital emergency department.
Starting Monday, patients, visitors and employees coming to the emergency department will be walking through a weapons detection system with sensors that can detect shapes of guns, knives and other weapons.
This system is being implemented as a safety move in the midst of unprecedented levels of violence at hospitals across the U.S., according to Carle Health.
In a survey done last year by the American College of Emergency Physicians, 85 percent of emergency physicians said they believe the rate of violence being experienced in emergency departments has risen over the last five years.
“Every health care organization is grappling with violence,” said Keith McGlen, Carle Health’s vice president of security and emergency management.
Carle’s new weapons detection system is described as similar to the systems found at the entrances of major retailers and large stadiums.
It differs from metal detectors in that it’s designed to allow those who are weapon-free to walk freely through the doors, McGlen said.
“It’s not the old school metal detector that slows down access to the hospital,” he said. “This is new technology that many hospitals across the country are implementing.”
When the system detects a possible weapon, here’s what will happen: Carle security will escort the person with the suspected weapon to a screening area, and a hand-held metal detector will be used to confirm whether there is a weapon present.
If there is a weapon found, the person will be asked to return it to his or her vehicle, according to Carle.
There are also protocols in place to keep weapons out of the emergency department when patients are brought in by police or ambulance crews.
McGlen said Carle already prohibits weapons on hospital property.
That doesn’t mean everybody voluntarily complies. In one case this past December, a stolen handgun was found in the backpack of a teenager who was being treated at Carle for a gunshot wound to his hand.
Hospitals across the country have installed weapons detection systems in emergency departments, which are typical entry points for weapons at hospitals and where the highest levels of violence in hospitals occur, McGlen said.
The weapons detection system at the Carle Foundation Hospital emergency department is just the start of a comprehensive security risk and vulnerability assessment to be undertaken at all Carle facilities systemwide over the next 12 months, according to McGlen.
Based on the findings, steps will be taken at each facility that could include the installation of other weapons detection systems and/or other measures, he said.
Assessments will include looking at the physical environments of each facility to make sure there is a layered approach to security and looking at workplace violence prevention programs, McGlen said.
OSF HealthCare, which has hospitals in Urbana and Danville, has also taken steps to help prevent violence, OSF spokesman Tim Ditman said.
Emergency department staff members are equipped with personal badges that immediately signal security officers when they’re activated, he said.
Activation of the badges also automatically triggers a wider response from employees, Ditman said.
OSF emergency department phones also have quick-dial buttons to local police, he said.
OSF has further implemented the use of a violence assessment tool used in all care settings that’s used to screen patients 18 and older, he said. It allows for assessing whether a patient poses a higher risk of violent behavior and creating a plan to address that patient’s needs before a situation may escalate.
“Since implementing this tool in the fall of 2021, we have seen a significant decrease in the number of reports of violence against our health care workers ministry-wide,” Ditman said.
More from the American College of Emergency Physicians 2022 survey:
- Two-thirds of emergency physicians who responded reported being assaulted in the past year, and one-third said they’d been assaulted more than once.
- One-third of the emergency physicians who’d been assaulted received an injury.
- Patients were responsible for most assaults on emergency physicians, and three in 10 assaults were committed by their family members or friends.