URBANA — From the very beginning of her career as a neonatal intensive care unit nurse, Christine Wetzel said she knew working in a room full of babies was where she belonged.
Now, this longtime Carle Foundation Hospital nurse/researcher has been awarded one of the most prestigious honors in nursing for her work in developing a tool to assess each preterm infant’s risk for the potentially deadly intestinal disease necrotizing enterocolitis, commonly referred to as NEC.
Earlier this month, Wetzel was presented with the National Magnet Nurse of the Year Award for new knowledge, innovations and improvements by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association.
NEC, which primarily affects infants born prematurely or with a medical complication, develops in thousands of fragile infants a year. Most recover, but hundreds die of the disease, according to the NEC Society.
Wetzel developed a risk-assessment tool called eNEC for nurses caring for these infants to use.
It takes into account various risk factors for NEC and gives each infant in Carle’s NICU a risk score.
The tool has been in use at Carle since 2011, and has also been shared nationally, Wetzel said.
Factors taken into account to determine risk for NEC include how far along in a pregnancy the mother was when the baby was born, the baby’s birth weight, whether the baby is being fed with the mother’s breast milk, maternal factors (among them, is the mother a smoker or illegal drug user) and the baby’s own risk factors, she said.
“What the tool does is helps us individualize each baby and understand which have the highest risk,” Wetzel said.
For instance, studies have found premature infants fed with breast milk are at a lower risk for NEC. And while donor breast milk still helps lower the risk, Wetzel said the use of the mother’s own breast milk in the feeding of her infant reduces the risk score in that particular category to zero.
When the overall risk of NEC for each infant is known, parents can be coached to be on the alert for signs of NEC and to take such steps as the mother pumping her breast milk to be used for her infant’s feeding, she said.
“The strongest intervention is coaching the moms to pump, really,” she said.
The use of Wetzel’s eNEC tool has had measurable effects at Carle. Wetzel said Carle Foundation Hospital’s rate of NEC has been below the national average in a large national collaborative of hospitals focused on improving neonatal care called the Vermont Oxford Quality Database.
While the NEC rate at Carle has been consistently lower than average, Wetzel said, “we’d like zero.”
A native of Gilman who lives in Champaign, Wetzel didn’t begin her career as a nurse.
She initially got a degree in early-childhood development and taught preschool, she said.
But with memories of her grandmother as a nurse, she re-evaluated and went back to school, earning a nursing degree at Parkland College, and began a new career as a nurse at age 27.
Wetzel continued her education, eventually earning a doctorate from Capella University.
Now a nurse for 28 years, all of them at Carle, she continues to work in Carle’s 48-bed NICU. She also serves as a lactation specialist and a clinical instructor at the University of Illinois Chicago College of Nursing’s Urbana campus.
Wetzel, who said the eNEC tool was developed working with Carle’s NICU team, also recently introduced a guide called eMOM (Evaluation of Mother’s Own Milk) to help assess a mother’s breast milk production during an infant’s first month of life.
Parents who suffer through NEC with their infants, and sometimes lose their infants to this disease, later wish they had known what to watch for, Wetzel said. So her next goal is to develop an app that parents can use to help monitor their infants’ risk for NEC, she said.
The mother of two adult children, Wetzel said her daughter, Abby, also works in health care — as a health care technician on Carle’s post-partum floor.
Jaymie Green, director of the Nursing/Magnet Program at Carle hospital, said Wetzel has undoubtedly been responsible for saving the lives of babies in Central Illinois and beyond.
“We are incredibly proud of Chris’ work,” she said. “Chris represents the inquisitive mind of nurses, and when an organization supports that deeper dive into literature and research, it can significantly impact the health and wellness of patients.”
The American Nurses Credentialing Center chose Wetzel to receive one of five National Magnet Nurse of the Year awards, each in a different category, and presented the awards earlier this month.
Carle has held a Magnet designation — which recognizes hospitals for excellence in nursing, patient care and innovations in nursing practices — for 10 years.
There are currently 575 hospitals with Magnet designations, representing 8.9 percent of hospitals in the U.S. as of this past May, according to the American Nurses Credentialing Center.