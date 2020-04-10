URBANA — The Carle Foundation will pay about $190 million for two hospitals in Normal and Eureka, according to applications for a change in ownership filed with state regulators.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board posted an opportunity to request a public hearing in connection with the purchase, which must be received by the board administrator by 9 a.m. April 22.

Carle and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health System announced an agreement earlier this year in which Carle plans to acquire the 221-bed Advocate BroMenn Medical Center and 25-bed Advocate Eureka Hospital, pending regulatory approval. Terms weren’t disclosed then.

In addition to state approval, the transaction must be OK’d by the Federal Trade Commission, which is still pending, according to Carle spokeswoman Karen McDevitt.

The purchase agreement calls for Carle to acquire, in addition to the two hospitals, all related facilities in Bloomington, Eureka, Normal and outlying areas including the Center for Outpatient Medicine and the Comfort and Care Suites, she said.

Carle will also employ about 70 Advocate Medical Group physicians who care for patients in the areas served by the two hospitals, according to the applications.

Licenses for both hospitals will be under the names CarleEureka Hospital and Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

Purchasing the two hospitals will make Carle a five-hospital system, also including Carle Foundation Hospital, Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center and Carle Richland Memorial Hospital.

Pending FTC and state regulatory approvals, the transaction is set to close in July, McDevitt said.