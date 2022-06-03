URBANA — Carle Health patients in the Champaign County area will need to start making appointments for their lab visits, starting Monday.
The appointment requirement applies to all lab referrals and ongoing lab needs, and is intended to reduce wait times and increase access and efficiency, Carle announced Friday.
Appointments can be made for Carle lab locations at 1701 Curtis Road, C, 1818 E. Windsor Road, U, Carle’s South Clinic at 602 W. University Ave., U, the Carle Heart and Vascular Institute on the main Urbana campus and at the Mahomet and Rantoul clinics.
Same day appointments are expected to be available often, according to Carle.
“With this new approach to managing lab visits by appointment, we can reduce the potential wait time for patients so team members can better anticipate community need and patients can get in and out more swiftly,” said Kayla Banks, vice president of diagnostic services.