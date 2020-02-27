URBANA — The hospital beds are smaller, sized for the very sick children who are going to need them.
The hospital rooms are brand new and spacious, large enough for both the medical equipment sick kids often need and kids’ family members who want to be at their bedsides.
This new pediatric intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital was unveiled Wednesday, with plans to open it in early April.
It will open with six rooms, with more rooms still under construction and set to open about a month later.
Carle carved out the new 12-patient unit from former office and storage space on the hospital’s eighth floor.
It’s right next to the inpatient pediatric unit, which should make for easier transfers back and forth when kids’ conditions change, according to Dr. David Chan, Carle’s pediatric medical director.
A pediatric cardiologist who came to Carle about two years ago, Chan said pediatric patients who have needed to be in intensive care have been placed in the adult ICU. But medical care appropriate for kids isn’t necessarily the same as medical care for adults, he said.
“Children are not small adults,” Chan said.
Kayla Banks, vice president of women’s services, pediatrics and quality, said the need for a pediatric ICU at Carle has been growing, and Carle has been successfully recruiting more pediatric specialists.
Last year, more than 1,000 sick children were transferred to Carle from other facilities, and the hospital had to turn away 30 children in a single month alone due to lack of space, Banks said.
Demand for pediatric ICU beds tends to be seasonal, with demand rising at such times as flu season and when there are more respiratory illnesses going around, Banks said.
The pediatric unit and pediatric ICU will share a dedicated play space and a family respite area, Banks said.
When children are ill and in the hospital, they aren’t the only ones who need care, Chan said. Parents and siblings of those young patients also need care and support, he said.