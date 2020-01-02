QUINCY — A resident of the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy has fallen ill with Legionnaires’ disease, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The resident has received medical care and is recovering, and there were no other cases, the department said Tuesday.
Other residents, staff and family members have been notified, and the single case is under investigation. The last Legionnaires’ case at the home was in February 2018, the health department said.
Legionnaire’s disease is a serious lung infection that can occur from breathing in Legionella bacteria in mist and vapor from contaminated water sources. It can’t be spread from person to person.
The health department said the veterans home operates a robust water-management program and is implementing best practices to control the growth and spread of waterborne pathogens. It said the home also conducts ongoing active surveillance for Legionella by monitoring residents and reviewing water-quality data.