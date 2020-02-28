SPRINGFIELD — Six cases of E. coli illness in three Illinois counties, among them Champaign, have been linked to sprouts served at Jimmy John’s restaurants, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

FDA to Jimmy John's: Fix produce issues The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday released a warning letter it sent to Champaign-based chain.

The agency said it’s working with local health departments and federal agencies to investigate a multistate E. coli outbreak linked to sprouts at Jimmy John’s.

The chain notified stores to remove sprouts from the menu nationwide Feb. 22, according to the health agency.

In all, 14 cases of E. coli illness in five states have been linked to this outbreak. The six cases matching the outbreak strain in Illinois have been reported in Adams, Champaign and Jackson counties.

The illnesses started between Jan. 6 and Feb. 11.

The state health agency said it’s still working with local and federal officials to identify where the sprouts were distributed, and people in other locations across the state could have been exposed.

Symptoms of E. coli illness vary, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting, according to the agency. Most people start feeling sick a few days after consuming anything containing E. coli bacteria.

Most healthy adults recover completely within a week, but some people can develop a form of kidney failure, which is more likely to occur in young children and the elderly, the agency said.

Those who have recently eaten sprouts and are experiencing E. coli symptoms should contact their health care providers, the health agency advised.