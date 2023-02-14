CERRO GORDO — Ten-year-old Lilly Johnson was at her great-grandparents’ house when her great-grandmother noticed her husband might be in medical distress.
She was trying to get him to respond, without success — Leonard Smith was having a heart attack.
So Lula “May” Smith gave her great-granddaughter the OK to call 911.
Lilly, a fifth-grader at Cerro Gordo Elementary School, remained calm and helped her great-grandmother as she attempted to revive Mr. Smith.
“I told the operator what was going on and he was barely responsive and barely breathing,” she said. “I was transferred to a woman, and she asked me some questions,” one of which was whether Mr. Smith was on the floor.
The woman gave Lilly instructions on how to give CPR, which her great-grandmother started.
Lilly then went outdoors to wait for an ambulance and to let EMTs know the family had two dogs, but they were friendly.
Cerro Gordo firefighters took notice of how Lilly — daughter of Jeramie and Angel Johnson — handled the emergency, presenting her last week with an award recognizing her “extraordinary efforts and selfless actions.” A standing ovation followed.
Also on hand was the dispatcher from the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department.
Despite efforts to save Mr. Smith, he passed away Jan. 8 at age 82. Angel Johnson said he had been to the doctor earlier in the day and was told he needed to be admitted to the hospital for low blood pressure, but he refused.
That doesn’t take away from the efforts by his great-granddaughter.
“She’s a fighter,” Angel Johnson said. “She’s very smart. Our whole family surrounded her and said, ‘You did such a good job.’”
Lilly didn’t agree and told her mother, “I just did what I needed to do.”
Lilly said that when she called 911, “the person who answered sounded kind of shocked and worried himself” and gave her information on how they should do CPR.
“After that he switched me to this woman. So she personally was a little more helpful. She told me she had help on the way,” Lilly said. “She was kind of walking me through it so I wasn’t freaking out so bad.”
Lilly said the ambulance crew “was very helpful” and got her great-grandfather’s heart restarted.
She reiterated that she didn’t feel she handled the situation that well.
“I felt if I hadn’t been on my phone, I would have noticed sooner that there was something wrong with him,” she said.
Cerro Gordo firefighters disagreed and let Lilly know she is a hero.
Mr. Smith and his wife were married for 60 years.
An Army veteran stationed in Germany, he worked at Firestone as a tire builder until retirement. He served as chief union steward for United Steelworkers Union 713 while at Firestone.
Along with his wife, he is survived by three daughters, seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.