CHAMPAIGN — At a meeting Friday morning, the Champaign City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that gives the mayor and city manager certain emergency powers in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
It allows them to suspend licenses for special events, delay deadlines for paying bills to the city and restrict access to city buildings.
City attorney Fred Stavins noted that it doesn’t compel any particular actions, which would need to be approved by the city council at its next meeting.
“The ordinance contemplates a wide range of emergency situations,” he said. “Whether any of these steps will be necessary, other than the cancellation of some meetings and the necessity to deal with personnel issues, including work and home issues, and the ability to respond to the needs of our fire and police departments, is not completely known at this time.”
The emergency ordinance also gives the mayor some more far-reaching powers, including imposing a curfew, limiting the use of water, restricting the sale of firearms and closing businesses.
Some business owners expressed concern about these powers at Friday’s meeting, and City Manager Dorothy David said the use of most of them is not likely.
“This does not contemplate that we’re so nervous about the health of the public that we’re going to jump ahead and we’re going to shut down all economic activity in the community,” she said. “I think that would be irresponsible on our part. … That is not what is contemplated at all.”
She said decisions to shut down businesses would “most likely be coming under the authority of the governor, under the Illinois Department of Public Health, or the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.”
“As a community and as a city, we are equally concerned about the economic impact of what this is having,” David said.
And Stavins said the powers are mostly to preserve the mayor’s possibilities.
“The mayor can confiscate property. Hopefully, that’s never going to be required,” he said. “But I did just read in California where there was a necessity to take over a hotel … to isolate people during a quarantine. Now this is a pretty extreme case, but it’s possible, and it may be required to be done in a more immediate fashion.”
Later in the day, the city tried to make clear that there's currently no plan to use the more drastic parts of the emergency order.
"To be clear, there is currently no firearm ban and no intent to seize property or close businesses," the city's statement said. "Additionally, there are no restrictions on the sale of alcohol or gas or the ability to enter or leave Champaign."
