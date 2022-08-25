CHAMPAIGN — Monkeypox has continued to spread in Champaign County, though not by a lot.
As of Wednesday, there were 10 cases in the county, up from three cases earlier this month, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
The 10 cases, all adults, don’t constitute an outbreak with a common link, she said.
“There may be a couple associated with each other. But we have no outbreaks of it,” Pryde said.
The risk of community spread remains minimal, since the virus is largely transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, she said.
The virus can also spread through handling contaminated items.
“It does live on surfaces, but, again, it would have to get on surfaces to begin with,” Pryde said.
And, she said, “there hasn’t been much transmission that way that’s noted.”
As of Tuesday, there were 970 monkeypox cases in Illinois, and some other states have overtaken Illinois with higher numbers of cases, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Illinois now has the sixth-highest number of cases in the U.S., after New York, California, Florida, Texas and Georgia.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District has administered monkeypox vaccine to about 275 people to date, Pryde said. Vaccination is administered intradermally, in the outer layers of the skin, she said.
The public health district has the vaccine available, but it’s still limited to higher-risk people, Pryde said.
One way the spread of the virus is being limited is by offering the vaccine to household members and close contacts of anyone with monkeypox, she said.
Anyone who thinks they may have monkeypox is urged to call either the public health district or their health care providers to be assessed, Pryde said. Inquiries can also be made via email to public health at monkeypox@c-uphd.org.
Who should be assessed? Anyone feeling ill (generally with flu-like symptoms) and developing lesions that can resemble pimples or a rash, Pryde said.
The monkeypox test involves a simple swabbing of a skin lesion, she said.