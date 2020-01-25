CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign nursing home has been fined $25,000 by the state in connection with a violation falling into the high-risk category.
Champaign Rehab Center, 1915 S. Mattis Ave., failed to assess the feet and obtain treatments for a resident with Type 2 diabetes and peripheral vascular disease, according to an Illinois Department of Public Health report from August 2019.
That failure resulted in the resident being admitted to the hospital with gangrene, which required an above-the-knee amputation of the resident’s right leg, the report states.
The nursing home was charged with a Type A violation, the second-most-serious violation category in which a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm either will occur or has occurred.
Among other cases included in an IDPH report of violations for the fourth quarter of last year were:
— A Type B violation and a $2,200 fine for Country Health, Gifford.
In a September 2019 report, a state inspector said the Gifford facility failed to assess a resident’s fall and accident risk and to provide supervision and help with a transfer, per the resident’s care plan.
The resident, diagnosed with dementia and Parkinson’s disease, fell and suffered a right knee fracture and cut on the forehead that required stitches, the report said.
— A Type B violation and $2,200 fine for Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
A July 2019 IDPH inspection report states the Paxton nursing home failed to perform appropriate hand hygiene during a pressure ulcer dressing change, failed to prevent cross contamination and also failed to alert visitors and staff of infection control precautions for one resident. The facility further failed to properly clean and disinfect the blood glucose monitoring device for 10 out of 10 residents reviewed.
Also noted in the report for the Paxton facility was the failure to complete an accident report form, investigate an accident and implement appropriate interventions in connection with a resident fall and failure to follow policies for assessing the potential for skin breakdown, notify a doctor and obtain a treatment order for a new pressure ulcer for two residents.