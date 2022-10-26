CHAMPAIGN — A surge in out-of-state abortion patients has made its way to Illinois, four months after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
For dozens of those care-seeking travelers, the Champaign Planned Parenthood located 40 minutes west of the Indiana border has been their stop. Especially since the clinic began offering procedural abortions 40 days ago.
“We anticipated this moment,” said Jennifer Welch, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Illinois. “They’re health care refugees, forced to travel hundreds, sometimes thousands of miles for essential reproductive health care.”
Planned Parenthood of Illinois spent millions renovating unused space on the first floor of its Champaign Health Center to build capacity for in-clinic abortion procedures, preparing for an influx of patients as neighboring states restricted access or outright banned the procedures.
The expansion increased the building’s “footprint” by 5,000 square feet, adding two ultrasound rooms, two procedure rooms, four consultation rooms, one lab, one recovery room and one clinician’s office. The Champaign Planned Parenthood doubled its staff in the meantime.
Planned Parenthood administrators and several locally elected representatives gathered Tuesday at the Champaign Health Center for a tour of the reproductive health clinic.
Since the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ended federal protection of the right to abortion, Illinois Planned Parenthood locations have seen record numbers of out-of-state patients.
In the last four months, about a third of visitors have come from out of state, PPIL Chief Medical Officer Amy Whitaker said. They’re prepared to see an extra 20,000 to 30,000 patients annually across Planned Parenthood’s 17 locations in the state.
“Our unique geographic location makes us the largest surge state for abortion patients in the country, because we are surrounded by so many states that have lost access to care, and we are located in the middle of the country,” Welch said.
The Champaign Health Center began providing in-clinic abortions on Sept. 15, the same day Indiana’s abortion ban went into effect. Post-Dobbs, patients from 11 states have arrived to the Champaign Health Center, about 11 percent of them from Indiana, officials said.
In-clinic abortions, also called procedural or surgical abortions, are usually recommended for patients who are 11 weeks past their last period. Seven of the 17 Planned Parenthood locations in Illinois, now including Champaign, perform in-clinic abortions for patients who are up to 21 weeks and six days pregnant.
Medication abortions, or “abortion pills,” are administered for earlier pregnancies. All 17 Planned Parenthood locations in the state offer them.
Jennifer Fetters, Champaign Health Center manager, provided some additional context: In September, her clinic saw more than 300 patients; 174 of them were booked for medication or in-clinic abortions. Seventy-nine of those patients hailed from out of state.
“We knew with this expansion, there was going to be a surge and it meant we were going to need to provide more medication and in-clinic abortion services,” Fetters said. “But we also understand there are many other services other people need and that we need to be able to prepare for.
“We have carved out a plan so we can continue to be able to see those other visits. And we are continuing to work on finding ways to offer both services down here (on the first floor) and seeing folks upstairs.”
The renovation of the Champaign Planned Parenthood was funded in part by PPIL’s “RESOLVE” campaign, which brought in $40 million in private donations.
The planning started “years before” the Dobbs decision, as former President Donald Trump appointed three conservative justices to the Supreme Court.
On Monday, Welch met with state Attorney General Kwame Raoul, representatives for other abortion providers and several private law firms to discuss potential legal challenges to Illinois’ “safe haven” status for abortion care coming from out of state.
“We are working with the attorney general and private law firms to prepare some proactive work, legislative initiatives and regulatory efforts,” Welch said. “And then we are in the horrible position of being forced to prepare criminal defense for our providers and our patients.”
State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, said protecting abortion access in Illinois has become an “(extreme) priority” for the General Assembly.
“We want to make sure there’s no criminalization to (abortion) access in our state, under no circumstances,” Ammons said. “We want to build out resources, meaning on the ground level for people who are coming to Illinois to receive care.”