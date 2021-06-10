MAHOMET — Christie Clinic plans to end its convenient care service at 1001 Commercial Drive in Mahomet as of Sunday.
Christie’s convenient-care centers in Champaign, Urbana and Danville will remain open.
The Mahomet clinic will continue to provide primary care, pediatrics, dermatology and obstetrics and gynecology, along with lab and radiology services, according to the clinic’s announcement.
A pediatrician at the Mahomet clinic, Dr. Michael Palazzolo, continues to provide extended hours and same-day appointments for sick children.
The Mahomet convenient-care center was closed due to low-volume use, officials said.