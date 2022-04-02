CHAMPAIGN — Christie Clinic is notifying an undisclosed number of patients that unauthorized access was gained this past summer to one of its administrative email accounts.
An investigation was launched after Christie Clinic discovered suspicious activity related to one of its business email accounts, according to Chief Operating Officer Zach Sehy.
“The unauthorized actor did not gain access to, or impact in any way, Christie Clinic’s electronic medical records, its information network, the MyChristie patient portal or patient care,” he said.
Christie’s investigation determined in January that there was unauthorized access to the single email account from July 14 to Aug. 19 last year, according to an announcement about the breach.
The investigation determined the unauthorized access was apparently intended to intercept a business transaction between Christie Clinic and a third-party vendor, Sehy said.
The investigation wasn’t able to determine if email messages in the account were viewed or accessed by the unauthorized actor. However the clinic did identify information that could have been contained in the affected email account and determined it may have contained certain information related to certain people such as names, addresses, Social Security numbers, medical information and health-insurance information, according to the clinic.
Sehy said, “out of an abundance of caution,” the notification included everyone who had an encounter with or received services from Christie Clinic for which there is a record.
“These individuals include current and past Christie Clinic patients or users of Christie Clinic services including lab, radiology, convenient care or flu clinics, even if this was a one-time visit,” Sehy said.
Patients who received care from a Christie doctor in a hospital were also notified, he said.
“Out of an abundance of caution, letters were mailed to these individuals because our internal investigation and professional forensic investigators were unable to identify whether anyone’s information was actually accessed,” he said.
To date, Christie Clinic doesn’t have any evidence of any misuse of patient information, but federal regulators and all people who potentially could have been affected have been notified, Sehy said.
The written notice to patients includes an offer from Christie of complimentary credit-monitoring and identity-theft protection services, and says the clinic has also established a dedicated patient-assistance line, he said.
“Christie Clinic is committed to protecting the confidentiality and security of our patients’ information,” Sehy said. “We use industry-leading security measures and continually enhance our efforts to safeguard the information in our care.”