CHAMPAIGN — Christie Clinic has worked out an arrangement with Aetna to keep most of the clinic’s doctors and other providers in network for Aetna Medicare’s PPO and HMO plans, a Christie official said.
“At this time, we believe Christie Clinic and Aetna have worked out an arrangement to keep all of the Christie Clinic providers and physicians in network, aside from a very limited number of specialties,” said Christie Chief Financial Officer Anni McClellan.
McClellan said the network coverage for fewer than 30 Christie specialists continues to be evaluated.
“Over the past few weeks, Christie Clinic has worked hard to advocate for our patients’ coverage at Christie Clinic for Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO products,” she said. “Continuity of care and coverage for our patients is deeply important to us.”
In late March, some Christie primary-care and specialty providers — fewer than 17 — received notices from Aetna that they would be out-of-network for its Medicare Advantage plans as of May 1 because their hospital relationship is with Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, McClellan said. Carle has been out of network for Aetna Medicare members since the start of this year.
McClellan said Christie patients who got notices that their primary-care doctor is out of network should be getting an update in the mail from Aetna reversing that position.
“Patients who receive primary-care services will be able to see their providers without interruption,” she said.
Physical therapists, audiologists and ancillary services such as imaging, lab and cardiac diagnostics also remain in network for Aetna Medicare Advantage, she said.
McClellan advised patients to contact Aetna directly about its coverage position for any provider.