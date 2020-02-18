CHAMPAIGN — Christie Clinic is recruiting patients to help test a minimally invasive procedure to treat clogged leg arteries caused by severe peripheral artery disease.
About 10 percent of U.S. adults have peripheral artery disease, a narrowing or blockage of the arteries that reduces blood flow to the legs.
The clinical trial — called the Detour II trial — is testing the safety and effectiveness of the Detour system and procedure for patients with severe peripheral artery disease as an option to open surgery, according to Christie Clinic vascular surgeon Dr. Jennifer Ash.
Using this system, the surgeon accesses the artery through the groin and creates a new pathway to redirect blood around the diseased part of the vessel to improve blood flow to the lower leg and foot, according to Christie Clinic.
The procedure can be done in a clinic setting, and the patient can go home in a few hours, Ash said.
It’s not an option for everyone. Some patients will still require open surgery, depending on individual anatomy, she said.
Open surgery to treat a blockage in the leg is done under anesthesia in an operating room, and takes several days of recovery in the hospital, Ash said.
People at risk for peripheral vascular disease are generally older adults, though Ash said doctors have also begun to see more younger people with this disease.
In addition to being over age 50, other factors that raise the risk for peripheral artery disease include obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, high blood pressure and having a family history of peripheral artery disease, stroke or heart disease.
Ash said Christie Clinic can enroll 10 patients in the Detour II trial.