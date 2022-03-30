URBANA — Urbana retirement community ClarkLindsey has more skilled-nursing beds than it needs, but that’s about to change as a campus expansion project continues.
ClarkLindsey is currently licensed for 105 skilled-nursing beds — 93 in its Meadowbrook Health Center and 12 in its residence-style Green House Homes — and will reduce that total by more than half to 45 — 21 in the health center and 24 in the Green House Homes.
Ron Wilcox, ClarkLindsey vice president and chief experience officer, said the health center actually has only about 60 residents in skilled-care beds, and at its pre-pandemic peak, it housed about 80 to 85 residents.
The lower number of skilled-nursing residents has helped accommodate preferences for private rooms, he said.
Paring down the health center beds will help ClarkLindsey reposition to add assisted living — something it lacks now — and double the capacity for skilled-nursing beds in the more home-like settings of the Green House facilities, Wilcox said.
Adding assisted living is important because currently, ClarkLindsey residents moving through the continuum of care go from independent living directly to nursing-home care without that in-between option available, according to Wilcox.
As ClarkLindsey leaders looked at what the demands were on the Urbana campus, Wilcox said, “we have more nursing-home beds than we need to serve our residents.”
While there will still be a skilled-nursing wing remaining in Meadowbrook Health Center, he said, most of it will be used for short-term rehab stays — though the health center rooms will still be available for long-term stays as needed.
ClarkLindsey residents will have priority for available skilled-nursing beds, and any excess capacity will be made available to non-residents, Wilcox said.
“We just won’t have the capacity we did before, so there will be fewer beds,” he said.
The first phase of ClarkLindsey’s ongoing expansion included eight new independent living villas to bring its total to 24.
The second phase getting underway this year will see a new 64-unit assisted-living building, with 38 units for general assisted living and the other 26 for memory-care suites, Wilcox said.
For the assisted-living units, he said, ClarkLindsey residents will have priority, though some units are expected to be available for non-residents.