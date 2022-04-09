URBANA — The staff at ClarkLindsey may have to stock up on birthday candles this year.
Of the about 250 people living at the facility in southeast Urbana, a whopping eight — 3.2 percent — have either turned 100 or will before the year is out.
“If I’d known I was going to live this long, I might not have come here as early as I did,” said Dr. Bob Atkins, a retired general surgeon who’s lived at Clark-Lindsey about 14 years.
Atkins and his fellow centenarians at ClarkLindsey will be honored Sunday.
“It’s the 100th day of the year. We decided that would be fitting,” said Karen Blatzer, marketing director for the growing senior-living community.
“The fact we have so many centenarians living here is a tribute to our programming centered around healthy aging,” said Rena Leake, fitness coordinator.
“At the party, we’ll have ice cream and a slideshow featuring the honorees with a baby or childhood photo and a chance to ‘Guess which centenarian this is’ and photos of what the world was like 100 years ago,” Leake said.
One of the honorees, Vivian Forst, passed the century mark a decade ago and is now 110.
Besides Atkins, the others who have lived through multiple wars and the evolution of this young nation from an agrarian to an industrial to a technological society are Lloyd Brown, Dorothy “Dodee” Buzzard, Ruth Fisher, Clare Gropp, Margaret Harms and Berniece Herriott.
Atkins remains impressive, filling his days with exercise and work related to his farmland investments.
Not too long ago, he gave his car to his daughter when she returned to the United States from having been a missionary abroad.
“They were coming back, so I gave her my car,” he said. “They decided I shouldn’t be driving. I miss the car, so I have problems getting around.”
He uses only a cane in his apartment on the independent-living wing but takes a walker when he ventures out.
“There are no secrets,” to living to 100, he said, laughing when asked if these really are his “golden years.”
There’s no doubt his active brain and body have contributed to his longevity.
He exercises almost daily, tries not to overeat and has never tried alcohol.
Growing up in Sumner in southeastern Illinois, Atkins said he “always wanted to be a doctor.”
His father, a banker who later got into leasing oil fields in southern Illinois, and his mother were supportive of that dream. So was a grandmother who helped with cash.
His family moved to Champaign when he was about to start his senior year in high school. He went to the University of Illinois, completing three years of pre-med studies in two years and two summers before heading to medical school in Chicago.
When World War II broke out, Atkins said “Uncle Sam took care of me for a while,” putting him to work in the Army on completing his medical degree, since no one knew how long the war would last.
Because his only brother, a geologist, was killed in a plane crash while serving in the Air Force, Atkins was the beneficiary of a military rule that precluded him from being sent overseas to serve.
He was stationed at a hospital in Augusta, Ga., for most of his service, and was discharged as a physician. He went on to do his surgical residency at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Chicago and stayed there a while.
Along the way, he married his first wife, Dorothy, who was in pharmacy school while he was in medical school. They started their family, which grew to three children and seven grandchildren and a handful of great-grandchildren.
A friendship with Dr. J.M. Christie led the two to open their own surgical practice in Urbana, which they kept going for about 20 years.
After retiring from surgery about 40 years ago, Atkins said his interest in aviation prompted him to become a doctor who did physicals for pilots for eight or nine years.
He outlived two wives, both of whom he described as “wonderful women.”
His second wife, Connie McGill, was a neighbor and a best friend to his first wife, Dorothy.
“Our kids grew up together, and they were all for this marriage,” he said.
They were married 24 years before her death in February 2021, spending many of her final years together at ClarkLindsey.
“She lived to be 98,” he said.
Maybe it’s something in the air at that place.
“It’s really what you make of it, I think,” Atkins said of living a long time. “It’s true that being with other people is important.”
You can hear the disdain in his voice when he talks about how COVID-19 messed that up for him and his neighbors for the last two years. Still, he remains positive and would like to be remembered for his medical career and “just living a good, clean life.”
“I’m glad to have 100 years. If you’re in good shape, there’s no reason not to,” he said.