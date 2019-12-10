Coming soon: Carle's new pediatric intensive care unit
URBANA — Carle Foundation Hospital plans to open a new pediatric intensive care unit early next year.
Because Carle is landlocked at its central Urbana campus, the new unit of about a dozen rooms is being carved out of former office and storage spaces in the current pediatrics unit, according to Dr. David Chan, Carle’s pediatric medical director.
This new unit, called a PICU for short, will be a dedicated space for the sickest of sick kids, such as those who are experiencing organ dysfunction or those who need breathing support or more intense IV medications.
Until the PICU opens, kids who need to be in intensive care at Carle will continue to be hospitalized with adults in intensive care, Chan said.
“And although they’ve done an amazing job caring for sick children, we know there are ways to optimize the care for these kids,” he said. “What we’ve known for a long time is children need to be cared for differently.”
The new pediatric intensive care unit will have a dedicated staff of providers, among them pediatric intensivists (pediatric critical care specialists) plus nurses with additional training and a child life specialist, Chan said.
“I think it’s trying to create a mini version of a children’s hospital within our Carle environment,” he said.
Construction is projected to be completed right after the holidays, but the new PICU won’t open until it’s passed an inspection by the Illinois Department of Public Health, he said.
Among the features will be spaces for parents to stay overnight so they don’t have to be far from their children in intensive care, Chan said.
Carle’s PICU won’t entirely rule out sending some sick children to hospitals outside the community — for example, those who need the care of pediatric subspecialties Carle doesn’t provide, Chan said.
But he hopes it will remove the burden for many local families of having a child hospitalized out of town, he said.
“We don’t need to send them to an urban area like Chicago when we can provide that care here,” he said.
News-Gazette