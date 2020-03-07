URBANA — A local blood bank is concerned that fear of the new coronavirus will impact the donor blood supply.
“We would emphasize COVID-19 presents no known risk to the safety of the nation’s blood supply, and that individuals are not at risk of contracting COVID-19 from donating blood,” said Kirby Winn, spokesman for Community Blood Services of Illinois, which provides blood and blood components to hospitals in Champaign-Urbana, Danville and others in East Central Illinois.
That blood bank and others are hoping to counter any misinformation that could keep people from donating out of fear of picking up the virus, Winn said.
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, parent organization of Community Blood Services of Illinois, has implemented a 28-day deferral for prospective blood donors who have recently returned from countries designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with a level 2 or higher travel health alert or warning. That currently includes China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.
The 28-day deferral is a precaution intended to prevent anyone from giving blood during the virus’s incubation period.
There aren’t virus-screening tests available for blood donors, but all donors are screened for symptoms of illness before they donate, according to the blood bank.