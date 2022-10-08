URBANA — Three-and-a-half years after Champaign County sold the former county nursing home in Urbana to a private owner, the facility may be for sale again to a buyer that would operate it as a drug treatment facility.
The former Champaign County Nursing Home at 500 S. Art Bartell Road, U, was sold April 1, 2019, and has continued to be operated as a nursing home under the new name University Rehabilitation Center of C-U.
Now Evanston-based University Rehab Real Estate LLC has approached county officials about approving changes to the original sale terms that would allow for the facility to be sold again and possibly reused for a different purpose.
Among the terms that were part of the 2019 sale was an agreement by the buyer to maintain the facility as a nursing home through 2027, according to County Executive Darlene Kloeppel.
“We have and continue to fully comply with the restrictions and covenants but are now exploring potential transactions for the sale of the property to buyers who would operate it as a substance-use disorder facility,” William Rothner, manager of University Rehab Real Estate LLC, said to the Champaign County Board in a letter dated Sept. 28.
Rothner, who wasn’t reached by The News-Gazette on Friday, also told county officials that University Rehab, as the nursing home is commonly called, has an average occupancy of 44 percent for its 243 licensed beds.
He also said there are, on average, 664 beds available at 18 nursing homes in Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties.
A sample University Rehab closure plan also provided to the county states the owners of the facility “made the difficult decision to close after completing an analysis of the marketplace in Urbana and the surrounding counties.”
“Trends indicate that our seniors are staying home longer, with those discharged from the hospital returning home and receiving outpatient service or home health,” the proposed closure plan states.
“This all translates into less demand for skilled beds in the region,” it goes on to say. “Less demand for beds, shorter post-acute stays and a low Medicaid reimbursement rate all played a part in the decision to close the facility.”
Rothner also told county officials that, as of Sept. 13, there were still 39 residents and 60 employees at the facility who were also there at the time of the sale.
A company representative will be at a county board committee of the whole meeting set for Tuesday to address questions she and board members will have, Kloeppel said.
University Rehab hasn’t been fully occupied since the new owners took over, she said. Nor was this facility fully occupied when the county owned it, she said.
Her own position, Kloeppel said, is one of concern for the residents and employees still at University Rehab and whether the current owners “come up with a good plan for them.”
She also said her concerns are about whether there are enough nursing home beds in the community and if a substance-abuse facility would be a good re-use of the property for the community.
University Rehab is currently unrated by Medicare due to a history of serious quality issues and included in Medicare’s Special Focus Program, according to Medicare’s Nursing Home Compare website. Special Focus facilities can be terminated from participation in Medicare and Medicaid programs if serious problems aren’t corrected.
Illinois Department of Public Health spokesman Mike Claffey said the agency’s long-term care office hasn’t yet received any notice of voluntary closure concerning University Rehab.
Some of the requirements to close a nursing home, he said, would include providing 60 days notice to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Illinois Department on Aging and to the nursing home’s residents and their representatives, submitting a closure plan to the state for approval, not admitting any new residents once notice has been given to the state, ensuring compliance with state regulations for the transfer and discharge of residents and complying with certain federal regulations regarding residents’ health and safety.