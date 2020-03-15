Email questions/concerns/tips to news@news-gazette.com
CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 has arrived in Champaign County.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced Sunday a Champaign County woman in her 50s has the first confirmed case of coronavirus disease in the local community.
She is at home in isolation and recovering, and all her close contacts are being identified and contacted, according to the health district.
“We were anticipating this case and others,” said health district Administrator Julie Pryde, who added that the CUPHD is awaiting the results of another 50 cases submitted to the state lab for testing.
The woman is not a University of Illinois student, staff or faculty member, UI administrators said Sunday, adding: “CUPHD has traced the recent activities of the individual and does not believe there is any link to being in a university facility or attending a university event.”
“We are asking for the community’s assistance, and we need people to take action now to reduce the number of cases at any one time so that our health system is not overwhelmed,” Pryde said. “Continue to practice good preventive measures, stay home when you are sick and avoid crowded places.”