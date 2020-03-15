Email questions/concerns/tips to news@news-gazette.com
CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 has arrived in Champaign County.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced today a Champaign County woman in her 50s has the first confirmed case of coronavirus disease in the local community.
She is at home in isolation and recovering, and all her close contacts are being identified and contacted, according to the health district. Officials declined to divulge where specifically in the county the woman lives.
The woman was in contact with a Carle provider 48 hours before going to the emergency room, where she was tested, according to Carle Chief Quality Officer Dr. Robert Healy.
She had no travel history herself but had been in contact with someone who had recently traveled to Italy, said health district Administrator Julie Pryde.
“We were anticipating this case and others,” said Pryde, who added that the CUPHD is awaiting the results of another 50-plus cases submitted to the state lab for testing.
“We expect to receive results, positive or negative, throughout the next week,” Pryde said at a news conference this afternoon at the public health district offices.
“We have to operate under the assumption that we have” other cases, she added, “and we probably have a lot of them.”
The woman is not a University of Illinois student, staff or faculty member, UI administrators said Sunday, adding: “CUPHD has traced the recent activities of the individual and does not believe there is any link to being in a university facility or attending a university event.”
“We are asking for the community’s assistance, and we need people to take action now to reduce the number of cases at any one time so that our health system is not overwhelmed,” Pryde said. “Continue to practice good preventive measures, stay home when you are sick and avoid crowded places.”
Champaign County is among five counties that reported a combined 29 new cases Sunday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The others: Clinton, Sangamon, Whiteside and Winnebago counties.
“We are seeing the number of COVID-19 cases increase exponentially and in more locations across Illinois,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “At this point, it is best to assume that the coronavirus is circulating in your community and you should take the same precautions when interacting with other people that you would when interacting with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
“This may seem like an extreme step, but this is how we reduce the number of new cases and prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed.”
Currently, IDPH is reporting 93 cases in 13 counties in Illinois. According to the IDPH, cases have occurred in all age ranges and the number of cases that do not have a clear connection to travel or a known COVID-19 case is increasing.