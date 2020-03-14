GP Dalhaus
C-U at Home Executive Director Rob Dalhaus III talks about his beloved Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the Phoenix Drop-In Center in Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN — For the homeless, C-U at Home’s daytime drop-in and overnight shelters are the last stop.

So those facilities are remaining open as usual through the coronavirus pandemic, with some tweaks advised by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, according to the agency’s executive director, Rob Dalhaus III.

“We’re the last stop for a lot of folks, so we’re going to be right in the trenches with them,” he said.

After a visit from health district Administrator Julie Pryde, C-U at Home made changes, such as making sure cots are arranged foot-to-head, rather than head-to-head, and trying to maintain 3 feet of space between people, Dalhaus said.

In addition to maintaining regular cleaning and sanitizing, he said, C-U at Home has plans in place for moving any of its visitors who are showing symptoms of being ill with COVID-19.

C-U at Home has seen a drop in volunteers recently, Dalhaus said.

“We’re encouraging them if they have a cough to stay home and let the staff handle that,” he said.