CHAMPAIGN — For the homeless, C-U at Home’s daytime drop-in and overnight shelters are the last stop.
So those facilities are remaining open as usual through the coronavirus pandemic, with some tweaks advised by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, according to the agency’s executive director, Rob Dalhaus III.
“We’re the last stop for a lot of folks, so we’re going to be right in the trenches with them,” he said.
After a visit from health district Administrator Julie Pryde, C-U at Home made changes, such as making sure cots are arranged foot-to-head, rather than head-to-head, and trying to maintain 3 feet of space between people, Dalhaus said.
In addition to maintaining regular cleaning and sanitizing, he said, C-U at Home has plans in place for moving any of its visitors who are showing symptoms of being ill with COVID-19.
C-U at Home has seen a drop in volunteers recently, Dalhaus said.
“We’re encouraging them if they have a cough to stay home and let the staff handle that,” he said.