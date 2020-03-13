URBANA — As tempting as it may be to see your doctor or go to a hospital to find out if you’ve been infected by the new coronavirus, Carle medical providers are urging those with mild, non-life-threatening cold or flu symptoms to recover at home.
Rising concerns about the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 has caused an increase in the number of patients coming to Carle asking to be tested for it, but testing capacity through both state and private labs is limited, said Elizabeth Angelo, the hospital’s chief nursing officer.
Carle inquired about sending coronavirus tests to two private labs — Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp — after learning both were adding that capacity, but was told by both that they quickly became overwhelmed and had backlogs.
Carle is still doing sentinel surveillance testing in its emergency department, but it will likely have to cut back on that, Angelo said.
That surveillance was rolled out recently to see if there is undetected coronavirus spreading in local communities, and involves sending oral or nasal swab samples from emergency-room patients who came in with flu symptoms — but tested negative for the flu — to a state lab for coronavirus testing.
Angelo said Carle has been told it will have to cut back from 20 to 10 of those samples for sentinel testing a week.
Meanwhile, non-sentinel testing is still being limited to those falling under restricted guidelines, including people who have come into contact with someone with COVID-19 or those who have traveled to one of the heavily affected countries, she said.
Also likely to be tested is anyone hospitalized with pneumonia symptoms but who tests negative for pneumonia, though that still requires authorization, she said.
The turnaround time on testing is three to five days, so in the interim, patients with severe symptoms will be isolated and given supportive care and precautions will be taken to keep medical caregivers safe, Angelo said.
Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin said medical providers are seeing the effects of a popular misconception that people who have the flu-like symptoms of COVID-19 should come to the hospital.
Some 80-90 percent of people with mild cold or flu symptoms will recover by taking care of themselves at home, she said. That’s important to keep in mind, because even those infected by the virus who have mild symptoms and can safely recover at home can spread it to others if they go out.
“For most of us, this will feel like a cold or flu, and we will stay home, rest, hydrate and recover,” Angelo said.
Among those who should call to consult their doctors with COVID-19 concerns are those who have chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disorders such as COPD and are experiencing flu-like symptoms, and those who have been trying at-home recovery and aren’t getting better, Angelo said. And anyone with life-threatening symptoms such as respiratory distress should call 911 or go to their hospital emergency room immediately, she said.
With older adults being urged to stay home and avoid large crowds and travel, Mullin said Carle is encouraging those in that age group to remain connected to their friends and families by phone calls, notes, social media and other ways that don’t involve personal contact.
All older adults are urged to practice good social distancing. What that means, Angelo said: “If I’m in a restaurant, I’m at a table, not the bar. If I’m at a meeting, I’m not sitting right next to someone.”
She and others continue to emphasize the importance of good hygiene to cut down on the spread of the virus.
Christie Clinic locations are also following required testing guidelines and experiencing additional calls from patients who don’t meet testing guidelines but want to talk to their providers about their concerns, according to Services Director Michelle Antonacci.
“We share health department recommendations and guidelines with these callers,” she said.
Carle ER, Christie Clinic taking extra precautions
URBANA — If you’re coming to Carle Foundation Hospital’s emergency room, you’re now required to make a stop first, in a tent set up outside the door, to be screened for possible coronavirus symptoms.
Carle set up the tented triage area first thing Thursday as a precaution to help prevent the possible spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to spokeswoman Jamie Mullin.
A triage area outside Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center’s emergency department was set to be in place today, Mullin said.
Carle is also in the process of adding similar triage areas outside its convenient care center locations. Those areas will be either tents or modular buildings, and will be posted with signs in several languages about screening, she said.
Those coming to Carle emergency departments with a fever and cough will be asked to put on a mask, then taken to an isolation area for further screening, Mullin said.
Christie Clinic was taking similar precautions Thursday, placing signs with red stop signs on them at building entrances that asked people with a cough or fever and have traveled to areas heavily affected by the coronavirus to return to their cars and call their doctor’s offices from there.
As a further precaution to prevent possible spread among those whose immune systems are compromised, Carle has canceled its cancer-patient support groups and a March 24 event called Living with Heart Failure.