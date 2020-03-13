URBANA — Champaign County court officials are taking steps to reduce the number of people coming through the front door of the county courthouse in downtown Urbana to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Presiding Judge Tom Difanis said an email was being sent to private defense lawyers and public defenders Thursday telling them that if they have agreed with prosecutors that their clients’ cases can be continued, then the client needn’t show up for monthly pretrial hearings set for March 17, 18, 20 or 31 or April 7. Those hearings, intended to find out if a case is to be tried, pleaded or continued, happen once a month per judge.
For example, at Tuesday’s pretrial hearing before Judge Roger Webber, who handles a felony caseload, 148 people had cases on the docket. Of that number, 34 were in custody so they were not brought to the courtroom.
Most of the other 114 came to the courthouse, although each month there are typically 10 or fewer who fail to appear.
“We don’t need a person to come in to court so that we can tell them to be back in court next week,” Difanis said.
Clients who intend to announce that they are ready for trial or to enter guilty plea must appear with their attorneys.
The other measure expected to cut down on bodies in the courthouse deals with curbing mandatory court appearances for traffic offenders.
“We’re telling the agencies (to issue) no more must-appears for this month,” Difanis said, adding that doesn’t mean people won’t be ticketed. They will merely get a date to come to court further in the future than they normally would have received.
Certain traffic offenses require the recipient to go before Judge Ronda Holliman to have the charge and the potential penalties read to them and a next court date set. Each police agency has certain days of the month for those it has issued these “must-appear” ticketed to show u.
“It’s a boatload,” Difanis said of the number of people cycling through the large first-floor courtroom. “I know that will back us up, but hopefully by May, we will be in a better position.”
Less-serious traffic offenses can be resolved online by pleading guilty and paying fines and fees.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz urged anyone who is sick not to come to the courthouse and call the circuit clerk’s office if they are confused about what to do or when their next court date is.
She and Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones are also consulting with their staffs to review their cases to see if there are people in jail on bonds that could be lowered in order to reduce the population there.
“Obviously, there are people in jail who are dangerous or a flight risk. We are going to take a careful look to ensure safety in the public and safety in the jail,” she said.
Court officials planned to meet Friday to come up with other ways to reduce the number of court appearances while keeping business moving.