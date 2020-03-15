CHAMPAIGN — Volunteers at the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen plan to suspend communal eating starting Monday but will continue to make sure their guests are fed in an effort to head off coronavirus before it’s even surfaced in this area.
“Our biggest issue is getting workers in,” said Ellen Harms, a member of the kitchen’s executive committee.
With the average age of the volunteers at between 60 and 65, Harms said there is concern for them as well as for the guests they serve.
After consulting with officials from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, the soup kitchen board decided Thursday to hand food out the door rather than have guests come inside the dining room.
“We feel like it’s really important to continue feeding the people we see every day. They are the group that really needs a nutritious meal, but we have to be concerned about the safety of our volunteers and the availability of volunteers,” Harms said.
The soup kitchen at 116 N. First St., C, is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers serve anywhere from 200 to 250 hot meals at midday and hand out sack lunches for guests to take with them.
“Our dining room gets very crowded. People are shoulder to shoulder,” she said. “It’s not a decision we are happy about or made lightly. We are trying to work out the best solution for our guests and volunteers.”
Harms said guests were told about the change Friday and Saturday.
“They took it very well,” she said. “Our guests are aware of what’s going on. Their concern is ‘Will there be food?’”
The plan is to hand guests a hot meal that includes a protein, casserole, vegetable or fruit and dessert in a foam package along with a sack lunch that Harms described as a bit “heartier” and “healthier” than usual.
A long table for the volunteers will be set up in the vestibule so that the guests may file by the front door to get their meals. Guests will not be allowed in the building to use the restrooms as organizers want to keep it clean. Those who get their mail at the facility can pick it up at a second door, Harms said.
Harms said it’s hard to know how long this setup will continue, and it will likely be evaluated every day.
“The plan is to give out hot lunches as long as we have a daily crew to prepare them,” she said.
The sandwiches in the sack lunches will likely have more meat and will come with chips and a sweet. They will try to include fresh fruit, although they don’t have a steady supply of that. Anyone wishing to donate fruit or bottled water should leave it at the back door of the kitchen.
The kitchen is blessed both with good food and good cooks, but given the age of the volunteers, some may not be comfortable working in the crowded setting, she said.
“I think we’re going to be OK with volunteers,” Harms said.
A regular day requires anywhere from 20 to 30 helpers for such tasks as slicing meat for lunches, cooking, serving, packing the sack lunches and cleaning up.
Switching to handing out a hot meal and sack lunch should require about half that number, Harms said.
“We certainly did not want to close down and not feed people,” she said. “We’re concerned we may be having more kids because school is out.”
Harms said the kitchen is stocked and prepared to continue its mission but in a different way.
“It’s certainly nothing any of us are happy about. We are trying to do the best we can for all the people,” she said. “At least we can guarantee there will be food, and anybody who shows up at the door will get fed.”