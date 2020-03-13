CHAMPAIGN — At the urging of local public health officials, many large churches are still planning on holding services, but not in person.
Stone Creek and The Vineyard in Urbana and First Christian, First United Methodist, First Presbyterian and Copper Creek in Champaign were among the churches that canceled in-person services Thursday, many with plans to instead stream services online.
Tonight’s service at Champaign’s Sinai Temple will be carried via Zoom, a video- conferencing service, with no congregants attending in person, Rabbi Alan Cook said.
At First Christian, “we’ve decided ... the most loving thing that we can do right now is to think about those who may be more susceptible to the (coronavirus) and to stop the spreading of this virus by not gathering together, at least physically,” Lead Pastor Danny Schaffner Jr. said in a video message.
Meanwhile, the Catholic Diocese of Peoria suspended its rules obligating the faithful to attend Mass and urged those over 60 or with contagious diseases not to come to church.
“I fully realize that this moment of great concern could pass rather quickly, but I also do not think we can take any risk at this time of endangering lives,” Bishop Daniel Jenky wrote in a letter to clergy and congregations in the diocese, which includes Champaign, Piatt, Vermilion, DeWitt and McLean counties. “I believe it is more prudent to be ‘proactive’ rather than ‘reactive’ in the face of serious danger.”
In a videoconference Thursday, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde asked local houses of worship to limit gatherings to no more than 50 people.
That figure was chosen so that if someone ends up testing positive, “it’s easier to track down that number than if it’s a service of 300 or 400,” Pryde said.
She also urged churches to:
— Reduce activities with people over 60 or with major underlying health conditions that puts them at a greater risk to the coronavirus.
— Consider offering audio and video of their events.
— Consider ways to continue services to people with increased risks.
— Limit gatherings of those at high risk to 10 people.
Pryde said local faith leaders were creative in their suggestions during Thursday’s call.
“They were throwing around ideas and ways to work with us,” she said. “They could do it by video, or have multiple services with smaller groups. ... We’re in extraordinary times.”
Despite there being no confirmed cases locally, Pryde said, “We believe we have minimum to moderate spreading in our community, even though we cannot detect it by testing because the testing is so ridiculously limited.”
First Presbyterian Pastor Matt Matthews said the decision to move services online was made Thursday evening by his leadership group.
“We’ll have a tech team here on Sunday, but otherwise, the doors will be locked,” he said. “We’re trying to pay attention to science, not the nervousness. If we’re overreacting, and in two weeks we have a better idea, we’ll adjust accordingly.
“But for the sake of the health of the wider community, we wanted to demonstrate that we’re being proactive and taking the science seriously.”
At First Christian, Schaffner said the congregation will still take communion — but virtually.
“As you go out to get whatever groceries you may need, we would encourage you to maybe buy some grape juice and some crackers,” he told members, “because in our worship time together, we will take communion.”
At Windsor Road Christian Church, operations manager Julie Folsom said Thursday, services haven’t been canceled, but communion would be taken in sealed, single-serve packages.
The Champaign church was also posting signs about hygiene in bathrooms and classrooms, and “clean teams” would be wiping surfaces, she said.
At Champaign’s Hessel Park Christian Reformed Church, Pastor Tim Bossenbroek said plans were “evolving as we speak,” as a meeting was scheduled Thursday evening to determine whether to cancel services.
“We’re right around 50,” he said.
Earlier this week, he announced a minimal contact policy to minimize the risk of the coronavirus.
That includes greeters and ushers not shaking hands, deacons not passing offering bags down the aisle and, during communion, using individual cups and utensils to pick up the bread.
“We’re going to talk about offering a virtual alternative to those who are over 60 and who have underlying health conditions,” Bossenbroek said.
He also said the health district recommended taking attendance so that if someone gets infected, the health district can more easily track down who was present.
At Champaign’s Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, Rector Beth Maynard said services will go on but with a heightened sense of awareness.
“As instructed by our bishop, Emmanuel is maintaining our offering to God of masses and other liturgies, while observing significant extra precautions and recognizing that many may appropriately stay home,” she said.
“Because we pray not only on Sunday but at 11 other weekday services, parishioners can easily stagger participation to receive the benefits of corporate worship while enjoying significant personal space in small gatherings.”
At Champaign’s Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church, the Rev. Michael Condos said that in addition to keeping sanitizer in the narthex and doing away with handshakes, parishioners were being asked to bring their own books, among other precautions.