The Champaign County Courthouse will be closed to general court business beginning Monday through March 30.
Sunday's announcement said "if you are scheduled to appear in court during that time period, your case will be continued and you will receive notice of your new court date. You should remain in contact with your attorney.
"Emergency hearings such as Orders of Protection, juvenile detention hearings, shelter care hearings, and daily bond court will be addressed on a daily basis by a limited court staff.
"This is a complicated situation and we are working cooperatively with local law enforcement, local government, and our public health professionals. Courthouse employees will be receiving instructions from their supervisors."
***
The Champaign Public Library — and its Douglass branch — and Danville Public Library will close to the public.
Also, the Stephens Family YMCA in Champaign will close until March 30, CEO Jeff Scott said.
Also, Mahomet's library will close effective Tuesday.
The libraries in Champaign hope to open March 31. Due dates have been extended. Materials will be due the first week of May.
At Danville's library, the first floor meeting room still will be open to serve as a polling place on Tuesday. The hope is to re-open March 30.
***
At a Sunday news conference, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced statewide restaurant and bar restrictions to dine-in customers until March 30 in response to COVID-19.
Bars and restaurants will be closed to dine-in customers from the close of business Monday through March 30. Drive-thru and curbside pickup still will be allowed.
“This is another hard step to take. I know how difficult this will be on small businesses around the state. But we must do everything we can to safeguard the health of the citizens of Illinois, and that requires this urgent action,” Pritzker said. “The time for persuasion and public appeals is over — the time for action is here. This is not a joke. No one is immune to this, and you have an obligation to act in the best interests of all the people of this state.”
Said Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde at today's news conference detailing Champaign County's first confirmed case of coronavirus: “That’s a wise choice, given what I saw yesterday on TV at Wrigleyville. If people aren’t made to do things, a lot of them won’t.”
****
URBANA LIBRARY CLOSED THROUGH MARCH 30
The Urbana Free Library will be closed to the public through March 30, Executive Director Celeste Choate said today. All programming, outreach, and meeting room bookings have been canceled through April 12.
The library still will serve as a polling place for the primary election on Tuesday, but no library services will be available. Use the ramp on the Elm Street (north) side of the building to access Lewis Auditorium for voting.
****
URBANA HOSPITALS TO RESTRICT VISITORS
Both Urbana hospitals announced changes to visitor policies today.
— OSF HealthCare hospitals will allow one family member to visit a patient.
— Effective Monday morning, Carle Foundation Hospital won’t allow any visitors, unless there are “extenuating circumstances.”
Additional family members involved in a patient’s care can be included by phone, and drivers should wait outside the facilities.
****
93 CASES IN 13 ILLINOIS COUNTIES
The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 29 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state, including one in Champaign County.
Four additional counties are now reporting cases – Clinton, Sangamon, Whiteside, and Winnebago. Other locations with cases include Chicago and Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, St. Clair and Woodford counties.
"We are seeing the number of COVID-19 cases increase exponentially and in more locations across Illinois,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “At this point, it is best to assume that the coronavirus is circulating in your community and you should take the same precautions when interacting with other people that you would when interacting with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
"This may seem like an extreme step, but this is how we reduce the number of new cases and prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed.”
IDPH is reporting 93 cases in 13 counties in Illinois.
****
SCHOOL SHUTDOWN: 'ACT OF GOD' DAYS
The school days lost during the mandated statewide shutdown won't have to be made up at year's end, Champaign district officials clarified today on Facebook:
"Unit 4 received updated information from the Governor's Office and the Illinois State Board of Education stating: All days that a school is closed pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order will be counted as 'Act of God Days.' Emergency Days will not be used. At this time, these 'Act of God Days' DO NOT need to be made up at the end of the school year."
****
URBANA TO VOTE ON EMERGENCY ORDINANCE
At Monday’s Urbana city council meeting, Mayor Diane Marlin plans to ask members to approve a temporary emergency ordinance addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This emergency declaration is necessary for cities to access state and federal resources to respond to the pandemic,” Marlin said today. “It will help us slow the spread of the virus in the community, protect the health of city employees, and help ensure continuity of essential city services and programs to our residents.”
If adopted, the ordinance would last only until Pritzker lifts his disaster declaration or Marlin lifts her declaration of emergency, whichever is later. The council would have the authority to repeal the ordinance before either Pritzker or Marlin lift their declarations.
“The elected officials and city employees are committed to the people of our city,” Marlin stated. “The adoption of this emergency ordinance will preserve our ability to maintain that commitment to safety and service. The authority granted in this ordinance will be used only as necessary to slow the spread of the virus and to avoid overwhelming the healthcare system.”
Here’s what the ordinance would do or allow, according to city officials:
— The mayor or council would be able to conduct city business by audio or videoconferencing as provided by the Open Meetings Act.
— The mayor would be able to cancel board and commission meetings and extend deadlines of required actions.
— The mayor may suspend licenses or permits for special events or other licenses or permits which could reasonably impact the spread, containment, or treatment of COVID-19 with the city of Urbana.
— The mayor may authorize any purchase reasonably related to COVID-19 through expedited purchasing processes.
— The mayor may seek reimbursement of expenditures from any state or federal agency related to city efforts to address or contain the spread or treatment of COVID-19.
— The mayor may adjust or adopt personnel policies related to leave time, benefits or conditions of employment to provide sufficient staffing during the term of the emergency.
— The mayor may enter into temporary agreements or memorandums of understanding with city bargaining units in order to provide city services and ensure the health and safety of the public and employees during the emergency.
— The mayor may close or limit access to city facilities to protect the health of the public and city employees and preserve continuity of operations.
— The mayor may direct the city attorney to extend time-frames for city ordinance violations to be paid or filings to be made.
— The mayor may extend deadlines for payments due to the city.
— The mayor will be afforded general “police” or government powers related to health, life and safety within the City of Urbana that would have the effect of law. The ordinance also provides for delegation of powers in the case of the Mayor’s absence or incapacity.
Here’s a list of what the ordinance would not do or allow, according to the city:
— The mayor would not be authorized to interfere with the supply chain or delivery of goods to local businesses or consumers.
— The mayor would not be able to limit purchases by consumers of goods or services from local businesses.
— Nothing would allow the mayor to infringe upon constitutional rights afforded to all U.S. citizens.
Monday’s council meeting will be open to the public but occupancy limits and social distancing will be “strictly enforced,” the city said Sunday, adding: “Those choosing to attend should wash their hands thoroughly or sanitize once inside the building. If a member of the public has any symptoms of illness, for the sake of all other community members, please stay home and watch the broadcast on Urbana Public Television.”
****
SCHNUCKS REDUCING HOURS
Schnucks announced a temporary reduction in hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All stores that are normally open 24 hours will close at midnight. All other stores will close at 10 p.m.
All stores will reopen daily at 6 a.m.
“We are continuing to see an increase in customers and this temporary reduction in hours will allow us time to focus solely on store cleanliness and product availabilty,” the company announced today. “Our supply partners and warehouse teams continue to work around the clock to ensure that product is available to our customers as quickly as possible.”
****
SHERIFF: NO EVICTIONS IN APRIL
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office has suspended all court-ordered evictions through April, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman announced today.
“Regardless of the impact the actual virus has on our county, there is already an economic impact effecting many residents,” Heuerman said. “This is a rapidly evolving situation and we’re not sure what the next month will bring.”
****
****
DURBIN, DUCKWORTH: HELP NEEDED AT O’HARE
In a joint statement today, Illinois U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth called on the federal government to provide additional resources to 13 large airports — Chicago’s O’Hare in particular — to help screen passengers in the wake of President Donald Trump’s directive regarding travelers arriving from certain countries.
“Not only do these extensive wait times cause issues for the airport and its travelers, but given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it increases the risk for the City of Chicago and all who pass through it, as it contradicts current public health guidelines for masses of people to be in such close proximity to one another at this time,” Durbin and Duckworth wrote. “We request that you expedite the process of providing guidelines and the necessary resources, including staff and any required screening apparatus and processes, to these 13 airports to ensure their operations are not disrupted and that public health is preserved.”
n a call with Vice President Mike Pence Sunday, Durbin said he secured a commitment for increased resources at O’Hare.
RESTAURANTS TO FEED KIDS FOR FREE
Not long after Pritzker called off school for kids statewide starting next week came the question: What about students who rely on free school breakfast and/or lunch as their only meals of the day?
Coming to the rescue within hours: El Toro locations throughout Champaign, Maize at the Station and McAlister’s Delis statewide.
Here’s a running list of establishments and organizations that will feed kids for free from Monday through Friday during the mandated school shutdown (March 17 through 29) due to the coronavirus pandemic. To submit a new entry or share something you heard, email jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
The details:
— El Toro (locations throughout Champaign)
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, all El Toro restaurants in Champaign will provide students with a free meal from the kids menu.
“We know things are uncertain right now, and we want to help,” El Toro posted Saturday on Facebook. “... We hope this helps in some small way.”
— Maize at the Station (100 N. Chestnut St., C)
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, the downtown Champaign restaurant will provide free lunch — a Mexican sandwich (torta) or quesadilla, along with a serving of rice, beans and juice — to all students.
No purchase by a parent is required; just ask for the kids special “and we will know,” Maize announced Saturday via Facebook, adding: “You have supported us since our opening in 2011. It’s our turn to help where we can and support those that need it.”
— McAlister’s Deli (21 W. Town Center Blvd., C)
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, every kid who wants one will be given a free sack lunch that contains a turkey-and-cheese sandwich, chips, applesauce and a cookie. No other purchase is necessary.
“We want to do our part to make sure our friends get through this challenging time,” the company announced. “So take this worry off your plate, and put it on ours. We will get through it. Together.”
****
ELECTION DAY LOGISTICS
If you plan to vote at Urbana’s city building during Tuesday’s primary election, officials announced this slight change on Sunday:
“Access to the City building for voting purposes will be restricted to the northeast entrance door (the side of the building closest to the tree sculpture and reflecting pool). This door typically serves as outside access for the UPTV studio, but it will be open for voters to gain entrance into the City Council chambers where polling will take place as usual.
“There will be signage directing voters to the proper door to enter and exit for polling purposes. Hours for the polling place to stay open will remained unchanged.
“Voters driving to the City Building should park in the north parking lot at the building and use the metered spots. Parking meters in the north parking lot will not be enforced on Tuesday.”
****
FAKE NEWS ALERT
A Judah Christian School administrator reported that someone posted on Snapchat a story made to appear as if it had been published by The News-Gazette saying a student had tested positive for COVID-19.
Jenn Lance, director of business operations for the private school, said on Saturday that no students have been infected, and she did not know the source of the rumored post.
The News-Gazette has not published any such story.
****
IFC CANCELS MAY TOURNAMENT
Added to the local cancellations list Saturday: the Illinois Futbol Club’s spring tournament, which organizers expected to draw 7,000 to 8,000 people to Champaign-Urbana over the May 1-3 weekend.
About 155 teams that had registered for the event, to be held on the UI campus, were notified Saturday.
In a separate email to club members, IFC board President Skip Maier wrote: “This is disappointing for all of us, especially for the kids, and we are sad to have to take this action. The Board will be meeting again this coming week to make decisions about upcoming training schedules and other club events, and we will communicate any decisions to you as quickly as possible.”